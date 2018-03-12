Test Your Knowledge: Are You Prepared For Grid Threats?

FERC recently announced a new proceeding on the resiliency of the bulk power system (see releases here: https://www.ferc.gov/media/news-releases.asp). This will flow over to all parts of our interconnected grid. Test your knowledge on system integrity issues by answering the following questions:

Are the intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), relays and controls at substations (T&D) on your system vulnerable due to your communication networks?

Is your system equipped with sufficient backup or recovery transformers?

Is your company coordinating with energy storage and distributed energy systems (DERs) on your system to jointly prepare for system disturbances?

Has your organization shared and trained all relevant staff on emergency measures that may be needed to increase the emergency power flow on key T&D circuits?

Do you have survivability plans to ensure communication with customers, traffic signals, prisons, hospitals, and cell phones stay on line or recover almost immediately even when hit with a major event?

Are all key T&D circuits being operated near their capacity such that reserve transfer capacity is not available in the event of a major line loss?

Do you have a Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) or similar high-voltage power electronic-based controllers on your system to quickly react to man-made or natural disturbances?

Does your organization have access to a Wide Area Measurement System (WAMS) that can provide real-time network information across a wide geographical area to detect abnormal system conditions as they arise?