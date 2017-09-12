AEP's Michael Heyeck Named to DOE's Electric Advisory Committee

Energy Secretary Rick Perry has named Michael Heyeck as the new chairman of the department's Electricity Advisory Committee.

Heyeck, a regular contributor to T&D World, is the founder of The Grid Group, LLC. He previously served as senior vice president of transmission at American Electric Power. He is president of the CIGRÉ U.S. National Committee and was previously a member of the Electricity Advisory Committee he will now be leading.

"Mike will help guide DOE policy, which is great news for the power delivery industry," said Rick Bush, T&D World Strategic Director.

The committee will be meeting later this week and will feature presentations on the National Academy of Sciences grid resiliency report, modern grid-networked measurement and monitoring, cybersecurity, and the multiyear plan for energy sector cybersecurity. Additionally, the meeting is expected to include an update on the programs and initiatives of the DOE's Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability and a discussion of the plans and activities of the Smart Grid Subcommittee, Power Delivery Subcommittee, and Energy Storage Subcommittee. The meeting is also expected to include an update and associated discussion on the 60-day study exploring issues central to the long-term reliability of the electric grid.

Although Heyeck will unable to attend the meeting due to being out of the country, he will confer with the DOE on activities going forward in 2018 according to a report from E&E News.