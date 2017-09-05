Southeastern Distribution Apparatus School and Conference This Month

The 2017 Southeastern Distribution Apparatus School and Conference is being held Sept. 18 – 21 at the Hotel at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. The school is sponsored by Utility Technology Association.

This years' school will be another outstanding educational event. This conference is divided into four modules to better provide instruction for utility professionals at all levels of experience. Classes range from Fundamentals and Applications of Distribution System Apparatus for substation or apparatus technicians to SCADA, Communication, Smart Grid Applications and Emerging Technologies for distribution engineers and the more advanced technician. The modules are tailored to instruct utility professionals at all levels of experience. Vendors from all over the country will be present, displaying and demonstrating the latest in technology for the electrical industry.

Ron Chebra of Enernex will be featured as the keynote speaker, presenting “Advanced Technologies Tailored for the Field Personnel.”

The Southeastern Distribution Apparatus School will award 18 Professional Development Hours to participants attending the entire school. Students can attend all four days for $395 or attend just one day for $195. Exhibitors should go to the website for information. Registration can be done via mail, fax, or on-line at www.utilitytech.org/apparatus.