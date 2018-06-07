SOS Joins UNC Charlotte EPIC Affiliation Program

SOS Intl has announced its affiliation with UNC Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC).

The EPIC Affiliates Program promotes two-way coordination in energy technology solutions, energy workforce development, economic development, and preparing students for careers in energy through energy concentrations.

“It’s an honor for SOS to collaborate with the dynamic, dedicated staff at EPIC and with bright, self-motivated students who show so much potential in the energy program. They represent our future leaders, researching and developing the operations, technologies, and policies for the energy sector,” said Rocky Sease, Owner and CEO at SOS.

As a Kilowatt Affiliate Member, SOS will also have more recognition in the energy industry and will benefit from support, company exposure, networking, advising, and access to the EPIC laboratories.

“We at EPIC appreciate and understand SOS’s demanding work educating professionals, because that is the business we are in as well,” said Mike Mazzola, EPIC Director.

Located on the Charlotte Research Institute campus of UNC Charlotte, the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) serves as a state-of-the-art research center that provides education and applied research opportunities to faculty and students with energy related interests. The industry-education partnerships unite students, faculty and industrial partners to collaborate on interdisciplinary research and learning.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SOS is a provider of training and advisory services to the power industry. SOS rigorously tracks and interprets NERC Reliability Standards and expertly translates them into customized education and advisory services, helping to manage risk and ensure reliability for the North American power grid.

