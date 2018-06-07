Menu
SOS and EPIC partnership
Dr. Mike Mazzola (r), UNC Charlotte EPIC Director, welcomes new Affiliate Member, Rocky Sease, SOS Intl owner and CEO
Safety and Training

SOS Joins UNC Charlotte EPIC Affiliation Program

Industry-Education Partnership Will Support Collaboration Between Staffs and Students

SOS Intl has announced its affiliation with UNC Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC).

The EPIC Affiliates Program promotes two-way coordination in energy technology solutions, energy workforce development, economic development, and preparing students for careers in energy through energy concentrations.

“It’s an honor for SOS to collaborate with the dynamic, dedicated staff at EPIC and with bright, self-motivated students who show so much potential in the energy program. They represent our future leaders, researching and developing the operations, technologies, and policies for the energy sector,” said Rocky Sease, Owner and CEO at SOS.

As a Kilowatt Affiliate Member, SOS will also have more recognition in the energy industry and will benefit from support, company exposure, networking, advising, and access to the EPIC laboratories.

“We at EPIC appreciate and understand SOS’s demanding work educating professionals, because that is the business we are in as well,” said Mike Mazzola, EPIC Director.

Located on the Charlotte Research Institute campus of UNC Charlotte, the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) serves as a state-of-the-art research center that provides education and applied research opportunities to faculty and students with energy related interests. The industry-education partnerships unite students, faculty and industrial partners to collaborate on interdisciplinary research and learning.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SOS is a provider of training and advisory services to the power industry. SOS rigorously tracks and interprets NERC Reliability Standards and expertly translates them into customized education and advisory services, helping to manage risk and ensure reliability for the North American power grid.

Stay updated with the latest by following us on Twitter and Facebook

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
power grid
New Conference Focused on the Transformation of the Energy Grid
Jun 07, 2018
Sponsored Content
AVO Training Institute Announces Its 2018 Schedule of Training Courses for the Utilities
Jun 01, 2018
scholarship
Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration
May 18, 2018
nextenergy building
NextEnergy, Wayne State University, And TechTown Launch Technology Innovation Consortium
May 17, 2018