Siemens Launches Hands-On Training Program for Engineering Students

Siemens is partnering with Sacramento’s Independent Training & Apprenticeship Program (I-TAP) and Independent Electric Supply (IES) to launch SIschool, a new training program to provide students with hands-on training in the field of low-voltage electrical engineering. Siemens is providing local Sacramento electrical engineering students with residential electrical equipment that allows them to practice advanced wiring skills and become familiar with the technologies used in today’s electrical engineering field.

Approximately 30 students will receive training on the SIschool equipment and recently participated in a Siemens and I-TAP workshop on the technology. This program expands Siemens existing workforce development efforts in the region which include a welding training program at its rail manufacturing hub in Sacramento, CA.

“The donations provided by Siemens to I-TAP’s facility demonstrate the continued investment into the future of this industry. Our current and future students will receive great benefit to their careers by getting the opportunity to practice make up on Siemens panels and breakers,” said Carolyn Nutter, owner of I-TAP. “I-TAP looks forward to the continued relationship with Siemens and IES and providing more training opportunities to students.”

Close to 20 low voltage technologies will be represented in a “training wall” that includes meter sockets, load centers, breakers, and surge products. Siemens is also supplying the schools with training curriculum, coordinating with head instructors and participating in annual seminars with students.

“As an instructor, I hear many who stress the importance of education but it is few who step up to the plate to invest in the future generation. Siemens and IES have demonstrated their commitment to education by partnering with I-Tap in order to provide an elevated educational experience,” said Gerald Soria, instructor at I-TAP. “Through this partnership between manufacturer, distributor and instructors, I-TAP hopes to train knowledgeable electricians who are prepared to work with the latest technology.”

“The electrical engineering landscape has changed dramatically even over the last 10 years, so we need to ensure that the workforce of tomorrow is prepared,” said Barry Powell, head of Siemens Low Voltage & Systems. “By providing the latest in engineering technology, students can have a true hands-on approach to learning that we hope will help develop the next generation of great American engineers.”

The Sacramento program expands Siemens existing SIschool training initiative that spans ten schools in states across the U.S. including New Jersey, California, Maryland, Iowa, Missouri, Georgia, Texas and Minnesota with close to 200 students receiving the training over the next year.