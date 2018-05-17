NextEnergy, Wayne State University, And TechTown Launch Technology Innovation Consortium

Clean technology innovation accelerator NextEnergy, part of a national network of accelerators focused on deploying solutions that create smarter, cleaner and more livable cities, announced it is participating in Detroit Urban Solutions, a new consortium with Wayne State University, start-up incubator TechTown, the City of Detroit, and others.

“Innovation consortiums like Detroit Urban Solutions are a key component of Detroit’s revitalization,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “Detroit Urban Solutions will create and commercialize new ideas and support our regional economy – creating jobs that leverage Southeast Michigan’s unique attributes and expertise in mobility, digital health and more.”

“In addition to participating in Detroit Urban Solutions, NextEnergy has decided to sell its building to Wayne State University. This allows us to expand our resources to meet rising demand for our services from our clients who are looking to fast track new technologies into the market,” said Jim Saber, NextEnergy’s new president and CEO. Saber also said that the organization will remain in the TechTown neighborhood and will retain access to all of the center’s assets it utilizes to conduct testing and demonstration work in addition to its convening space.

Saber added, “Together, we will be better able to leverage our global reach to attract new talent and business ventures to the region. NextEnergy will lead the group’s efforts in mobility and energy, particularly where it applies to solutions for urban living. If you are an individual or company interested in technology that makes living in cleaner, safer communities a reality, you need to take a look at us.”

Additional Detroit Urban Solutions partners include Design Core Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, Kyyba, Lear Corporation, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the philanthropic organization, the New Economy Initiative.

Ned Staebler, Wayne State’s vice president for economic development and CEO of TechTown said, “The volume of tech innovation in metro Detroit and on the Wayne State campus, especially around mobility, health tech, and cybersecurity, make it one of the country’s premier places for those talented individuals and companies interested in working and developing innovative urban solutions. This consortium brings together unique resources that will accelerate innovation in these important sectors.”