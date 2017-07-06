Illinois' Future Energy Jobs Act Goes into Effect

The Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA) went into effect as Illinois law on June 1 and will result in some immediate savings and a few line item changes on ComEd residential customer monthly statements.

FEJA, energy legislation that passed the Illinois General Assembly with broad bipartisan support and was signed into law by Governor Rauner last year, helps to pivot Illinois to the new clean economy by growing renewable energy resources and significantly expanding energy efficiency programs that help customers save energy and money.

The immediate savings on customers billing statements are a result of the temporary removal of the energy efficiency charge of about $2 per month and will help offset a new $1 charge that begins in June to support zero-carbon energy supplied to Illinois.

Beginning in June the following FEJA-related line item changes will appear on ComEd residential customer monthly statements:

Renewable Portfolio Standard

An existing charge - which has been embedded in the supply charge is now a separate line item – that helps support the development of residential and commercial renewable energy from wind and solar in Illinois.

This new line item supports zero-carbon energy supplied to Illinois.

Beginning in May an existing line item with a $2 charge has been set to $0 and temporarily removed from bills.

To inform customers and help them understand the changes to their bill, ComEd is including a fact sheet within customer bills to be mailed out throughout the month of June.