IEEE PES Collegiate Program Connects Students with Industry

The Collegiate Program at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo includes a comprehensive and exciting schedule of sessions and activities that give graduate and undergraduate students the opportunity to learn more about a career in the power and energy industry, increase their knowledge, and network with the world’s leading industry professionals.

Why should students attend T&D?

Gain greater insights on jobs and a career in the power and energy industry

Network with industry experts and expand your contacts

Experience the latest in power equipment and technology firsthand, including drones, transformers and the smart grid to name just a few

Apply your knowledge and research with industry professionals

Learn more about IEEE and PES and the advantages of membership

STUDENT SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



Student Breakfast / Ice Breaker

Tuesday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 18: 7:00am - 8:00am

Four Seasons Ballroom 2

Graduate and undergraduate students registered for the conference are invited to join the LOC Collegiate Committee for a complimentary breakfast and fun ice breaker exercise that will help students get to know each other before the day starts.



Utility Financials

Tuesday, April 17 : 10:00am – 11:00am

Electric utilities are businesses. How they run their business depends largely on their ownership structure, as well as local and federal regulations. Learn how utilities keep their books with different rate structures and the reasoning behind decisions made.



Conference Lunch in Exhibit Hall

Tuesday, April 17 : 11:30am – 1:00pm

Grab a bite, walk the aisles and experience over 800 exhibitors from around the world.



"What They Don’t Teach You in School"

Tuesday, April 17 : 1:00pm - 3:00 pm



IEEE PES Young Professionals Panel

Tuesday, April 17 : 3:15pm – 5:15pm

This panel highlights PES Young Professionals and provides an opportunity for you to hear them share their research and the projects they’ve been working on.



Student Reception

Tuesday, April 17: 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Punch Bowl Social

Take a break from the conference to enjoy a night out with other students. Experience a unique setting, eat some delicious food and enjoy parlor-style entertainment such as ping pong, pool, 80’s era arcade games and bowling at one of Denver’s most popular social spots!



Tour of Exhibit Floor with Young Professionals

Wednesday, April 18: 8:00am - 9:30am

Exhibit Hall

Take an exclusive tour of the T&D exposition floor before it opens Wednesday to conference attendees. Occupying the entire Colorado Convention Center exhibit floor with over 800 different companies, this will be a very unique experience that anyone interested in the power industry should not miss! Guiding the tour will be a group of young professionals from various companies with different professional backgrounds.



Powering Your Career Lightning Talks

Wednesday, April 18 : 9:30am - 11:00am

Have you ever wanted to hear from a lot of different speakers – on lots of different topics of interest, in a short amount of time? Then here’s your chance, Speakers from Denver’s top consulting firms will be giving short 10-15 minute presentations on topics such as opportunities in power, landing your first job, trending in the industry and career progression. At the end of each presentation students will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn how to become a part of this evolving and exciting industry.

Speed Networking Student Lunch

Wednesday, April 18 : 11:30am - 1:00pm

What is better than free food? How about connecting with a room full of professionals and the opportunity to interact, learn, ask questions and develop important industry contacts! Be sure to join the LOC Collegiate Committee and young professionals from varying companies across Colorado for this very special networking lunch.

"Rock Your Profile" presented by LinkedIn

Wednesday, April 18 : 1:00pm - 1:45pm

Don't miss this unique opportunity to hear from LinkedIn – the world's largest professional network, on how to rock your online profile and improve your personal brand. In today's world, over 90% of recruiters use social media to find the right candidates, and LinkedIn is more than likely one of the top search results. Learn from the pros how you can build a great online brand that will help you reach the next level in your professional career.



3D Substation Tour

Wednesday, April 18 : 2:00pm - 2:30pm

This session will take you on an in-depth tour of a high voltage substation without leaving the conference center! Our expert guides will lead you around and help you learn all the parts and pieces that make up a real-world substation you see in the field. It is not often that you get to take a step inside the fence, so don't miss this unique tour.

Scavenger Hunt

Wednesday, April 18 : 2:30pm - 4:00pm

Exhibit Hall

Don't worry – this isn't the old school scavenger hunt you’ve played before. The 2018 T&D Collegiate Scavenger hunt will use a mobile app based platform for competing against other teams in real-time. Complete different challenges within the conference exhibit floor such as taking a selfie, seeking an answer to a question or taking a picture of something at a booth. There will be real-time leader boards and opportunities to post to social media. So have those smart phones charged and ready to compete for some prizes.



Poster Session and Reception

Wednesday, April 18 : 5:00pm - 7:00pm

If you are not already presenting a poster yourself, join us for lite hors d’oeuvres and a tour of the various student posters competing in the Poster Contest. There will be a lot of different research topics on display, so don’t miss this opportunity to talk to the students conducting the research and hear about their outcomes. Another great networking opportunity and chance to learn something new!