Eaton’s Tech Day Provides Hands-On Training, Live Demos

Eaton is hosting a special Technology Day at its Houston Experience Center on Wednesday, May 24. Eaton’s Tech Day offers an innovative combination of expert market analysis, live demonstrations of Eaton’s product and solutions, and technical seminars and classes.

Attendees can participate in training courses throughout the day to receive continuing education units (CEUs). More than 10 courses, that cover a wide range of educational topics in areas such as industrial lighting, power quality, power distribution and more, will be offered multiple times throughout the day.

The event features new product demonstrations, focused on increasing safety and installation efficiency while providing preventative maintenance and mitigation of downtime. Additionally, attendees are invited to meet and discuss business challenges face-to-face with industry experts during the evening portion of the event.

Who: New and existing customers are welcome to discover the value of Eaton’s innovative products and solutions within the electrical industry. Online registration is available at http://electricalsector.eaton.com/HoustonTechDay.

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tech Day event – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunch served; Training courses scheduled throughout the day

Evening event – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Eaton Houston Experience Center

3413 North Sam Houston Pkwy West, Suite 212A, Houston, TX 77086

Why: The Houston Experience Center provides a global education solution with the unique ability to give customers hands-on training in a true application environment. Eaton’s Tech Day offers engineers and other technical professionals across a range of industries the opportunity to advance technical knowledge and gather needed training certifications quickly and conveniently, by taking advantage of Eaton’s expert market analysis and world-class training facility. Learn more about the training capabilities of Eaton’s Experience Center.

About: Eaton’s electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; backup power protection; control and automation; lighting and security; structural solutions and wiring devices; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services. Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer today’s most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.