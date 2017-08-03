Alberta Government Commissions Workforce Study for Electricity Sector

A new partnership with the Alberta government will examine the labor market needs of the province’s electricity sector and its impacts on the future workforce. The study will inform and help industry better plan for workers by identifying what training and skills are needed so that businesses can continue to be competitive and successful.

“It is critical that employers, educators, regulatory authorities and policy makers have an in-depth understanding of the human resource challenges that can affect the sector so that they can take the appropriate actions to mitigate the effects of a changing labor market,” said Michelle Branigan, CEO of Electricity Human Resources Canada.

In Alberta, the accelerated pace of change - including technology advancements and the integration of renewables in the grid - will have a huge impact on both current and future workforce requirements. “Getting up-to-date, quality labor market information is key to effective labor force planning. Our government is pleased to support this important project that will arm Alberta employers and workers with valuable information to help them plan ahead for a diversifying and changing economy,” said Christina Gray, Minister of Labour.

Stakeholders from industry, education, government, labour and licensing bodies will provide input into this project through the LMI Alberta Advisory Committee. They include: the Alberta Independent Electricity System Operator (AESO), AltaLink, Capital Power Corporation, Government of Alberta, IBEW Local Union 254, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), TransAlta, University of Calgary, ENMAX Corporation, Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA), and Canadian Solar Industries Association (CanSIA).

The report will outline recommendations for next steps, as well as inform the Alberta government on the demand for skills in this sector and training needs when developing policy and programs.