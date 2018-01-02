Siemens Gamesa to Supply 22 Turbines for Gas Natural Fenosa's Wind Farms

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured an order from Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables for the supply of 22 turbines to two wind farms being developed in Spain, with combined capacity of 64 MW. Both wind farms are the result of the renewable power capacity allocated to the energy company in the auction held by the Spanish government last May.

Specifically, the first order encompasses the installation of 15 of its G126-2.625 MW turbines, while the second covers the supply of seven of its G132-3.465 MW turbines, one of its newest models, which features 64.5 m-long glass fiber blades. These orders mark the first time both models will be installed in commercial wind farms in Spain, the two prototypes having been validated and certified at the R&D wind farm located in the Alaiz mountain range (Navarra, Spain).

In both instances, most of the parts will be made in Spain: the blades will be manufactured at the Aoiz factory in Navarra and the nacelles will be produced at the Ágreda plant in Soria.

The wind turbines are scheduled for delivery during the third quarter of 2018, while the facilities are slated for commissioning towards the end of next year.

Siemens Gamesa's relationship with Gas Natural dates back to 1997, since which time the company has supplied the Spanish power utility with over 700 MW, most of which in Spain and Mexico.