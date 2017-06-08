PNM Works Out Transmission Deal for Avangrid Wind Project in New Mexico

Filed June 2 at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by Public Service Co. of New Mexico was an executed non-conforming transmission service agreement between PNM and Avangrid Renewables LLC for 38 MW of firm point-to-point transmission service.

Avangrid Renewables is a non-transmission owning public utility engaged, directly and through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in the development of wind, solar and thermal energy facilities, natural gas and electric marketing, gas storage and hub services, and in providing other energy services. Avangrid develops and operates wind energy projects in the United States with approximately 6,000 MW of wind energy generating capacity.

The Avangrid TSA is for 38 MW of firm point-to-point transmission service from a new Point-of-Interconnection (POI) associated with Avangrid’s proposed 298 MW El Cabo Wind Generating Facility, to be located on the PNM-owned Blackwater-BA (BB) 345 kV line in the PNM Balancing Authority Area, to the 345 kV Switchyard at the Four Corners Power Plant.

Under the Avangrid TSA, PNM will deliver up to 38 MW of wind generated capacity and energy from Avangrid Renewables proposed El Cabo Facility, located in east-central New Mexico, to the Four Corners 345 kV Switchyard located in the northwest corner of New Mexico.

The parties have agreed that Avangrid Renewables will directly provide or obtain third-party Dynamic Scheduling Service, or an "Alternative Dynamic Method" that is equal or superior to the Dynamic Scheduling Service (that both parties mutually agree to implement in place of Dynamic Scheduling Service) to dynamically schedule Avangrid’s intermittent wind generation resource out of the PNM Balancing Authority Area. If the wind power and energy transmitted pursuant to the Avangrid TSA will serve load inside the PNM Balancing Authority Area the Avangrid TSA will need to be modified to include the appropriate ancillary service(s) provisions.