Mortenson Continues Iowa Wind Expansion with MidAmerican Energy Company

Mortenson has been selected by longtime customer MidAmerican Energy Company to construct Phase II of the Beaver Creek wind project in Iowa. Beaver Creek Phase II will mark the 15th wind project MidAmerican Energy Company and Mortenson will build together, continuing a strong relationship and commitment to renewable energy. The project will add 170 MW to Iowa’s wind energy capacity and will be the 27th wind project Mortenson has built in the state.

“Mortenson constructed Phase I of Beaver Creek and finished ahead of schedule. We are excited to build upon our relationship and experience working with MidAmerican Energy Company to deliver another asset to their renewable energy portfolio,” said Tim Maag, vice president and general manager of Mortenson’s Wind Energy Group.

Beaver Creek Phase II is being constructed across Greene County near the town of Dana, IA. The project’s scope of work includes access roads, foundations, collection, installation and erection. Mortenson will also self-perform all civil and high voltage work. Vestas will provide 85, Vestas V110-2.0 turbines to be delivered beginning in early June. Construction is estimated to start early May and is scheduled to be completed in December of 2018. At the peak of construction, Beaver Creek Phase II is expected to employ approximately 180 construction workers.