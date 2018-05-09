Menu
E.ON Opens Renewables Operation Center

E.ON has completed its state-of-the-art North American Renewables Operation Center in Austin, Texas, boosting the ability to not only manage its own 3.6 gigawatt (GW) capacity portfolio but also managing a further 2.9 GW of capacity for other owners.

The team members within the center manage the day-to-day activities for the purposes of safe and reliable grid operations and commercial offtake matters within nearly all of the Independent System Operators (ISOs) 24 hours a day. The facility is fully compliant with the critical infrastructure protection (CIP) requirements governing electric generation facilities.

"This new facility not only enhances our ability to operate our own portfolio of projects safely and reliably but it also enables us to offer this expertise to our third-party customers and maximize the performance of their assets as well," said John Franklin, Director of Operations, North America.

Services provided by the center include scheduling and dispatching of power, remote management of power and voltage in accordance with NERC standards, and offtake arrangements under various contracts.

"We've invested more than $7 billion across North America over the last 10 years, going from a single west Texas windfarm to managing 46 separate resources," said Silvia Ortin, Chief Operating Officer, North America and E.ON Climate & Renewables Board Member. "We can now offer that expertise as an owner-operator to others in the industry and provide them with access to the same systems and complete asset management services."

E.ON has developed, built, and operates more than 3,600 MW of wind, solar and battery storage renewable energy generation across the U.S., with more on the way. E.ON also offers O&M and asset management services to third party owner/operators looking for "Service with an Owner's Eye."

