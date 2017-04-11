Hydro One Storm Response Team Restores Power to 141,000 Customers

The high winds and heavy snow on Friday damaged equipment, downed trees and affected electricity delivery service to more than 141,000 Hydro One customers across Ontario. Hydro One crews have worked around the clock and restored power to more than 1,100 outages. Hydro One's customer care center fielded more than 55,000 calls during the storm; making sure customers knew help was on the way and updating them on progress.

"Hydro One crews have worked tirelessly to restore power during this challenging storm," said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "Their dedication to getting every customer restored as quickly and safely as possible is what makes us all proud to be a part of this company."

All crews, which include line maintainers, foresters and technicians were mobilized to respond to outages. As power restoration work was completed in one area, associated crews were dispatched to new areas needing their attention. The company mobilized crews from parts of the province where there was no storm damage so they could support the restoration effort.