PECO Investing $3 Million in Tree Trimming for Bucks County

PECO customers in eastern and north Bucks County, Pennsylvania, will benefit from a US$3 million investment to trim trees and remove vegetation along 373 miles of aerial electric lines. This project, which will begin in early April, will be completed by the end of July and will improve electric service for more than 36,000 customers.

This work will occur in the townships of Bristol, Falls, Lower Makefield, Newtown, Northampton, Solebury, Upper Makefield and Wrightstown. Work will also take place in the boroughs of Morrisville, New Hope, Newtown, Tullytown and Yardley.

“Vegetation growth causes about one-third of all electric outages,” said Dave Weaver, vice president of Technical Services. “Our comprehensive vegetation management program is vital to safely keeping the lights on for our customers.”

Each year, PECO invests approximately $500 million to enhance its electric infrastructure, including preventive maintenance and equipment upgrades to provide safe and reliable energy to customers. As part of this work, PECO will invest about $41 million in vegetation management work around 3,400 miles of aerial electric lines in 2017.

PECO’s vegetation management crews are trained in arboricultural techniques as defined in the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) A300 Standard. This standard takes into account the type and location of the tree, its relation to overhead equipment and overall health of the tree. Customers are notified before work begins in their area.