NPPD’s Stegall-Scottsbluff Transmission Line Energized

The project also included a short 345,000 V line between the two substations

Nebraska Public Power District’s (NPPD) Stegall-Scottsbluff 115,000-V transmission line project was energized on Oct. 26. The project consisted of routing and siting 23 miles of a new 115,000-V electric transmission line from the existing Scottsbluff substation, to NPPD’s new Bobcat Canyon substation located approximately five miles south of Stegall, near Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s existing Stegall substation. The project also included a short 345,000 V line between the two substations.

This transmission line project will help enhance transmission system reliability in the western Nebraska Panhandle region and meet the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s Reliability Standards for the western Nebraska area.

“The reliability of the transmission grid in western Nebraska has been improved with these new facilities going into service,” said Tom Kent, NPPD Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

NPPD uses a comprehensive public involvement process to site transmission line projects. In 2014, three rounds of public open house meetings were held for the Stegall-Scottsbluff transmission line project, as well as additional meetings for interested parties. A public hearing was held in January 2015. Public input was encouraged throughout the entire process.

