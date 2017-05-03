Newly Formed Transmission Company in West Adds President, Staff

GridLiance Holdco, L.P. has added Justin M. Campbell as president of GridLiance West Utilities – GridLiance’s newly formed transmission company operating in the Western Interconnection.

As GridLiance expands its footprint in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) and Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) areas, Campbell will head new business and development efforts for GridLiance West Utilities. This includes managing the high voltage transmission system GridLiance is acquiring from Valley Electric Association, Inc. (VEA). This acquisition will deliver significant benefits to the CAISO region, including increasing the region’s attractiveness for economic development through improved transmission reliability and more access to low-cost renewable energy.

Campbell joins GridLiance from Edison International, where most recently, he was vice president of Edison Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary formed to pursue opportunities in transmission nationwide. He also held roles in Edison International’s strategic planning group and in Southern California Edison’s Transmission and Distribution Business Unit. Campbell previously held roles at the global investment bank Houlihan Lokey and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“I am joining GridLiance at a crucial time, when the company is on the verge of closing on an important acquisition in CAISO,” said Campbell. “I’m excited to be a part of a great management team and focused on this dynamic region. I look forward to working with public power utilities to address their transmission needs and with developers to bring more renewable energy to the west.”

GridLiance also announces the promotion of Calvin Crowder to President of GridLiance South Central Utilities. Crowder will lead GridLiance’s development in the RTO regions of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) South, as well as New Mexico. He will also manage GridLiance’s owned assets in the South Central region. Brian Gedrich also joins GridLiance as vice president of GridLiance South Central Region. Prior to GridLiance, Gedrich served as executive director of Transmission Development at NextEra Energy Transmission/Lone Star Transmission.