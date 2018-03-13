HDR Hosting Sessions on Infrastructure, Featuring Experts at Booth

For more than 100 years, HDR has been partnering with clients to develop and operate infrastructure that powers the world: from expanding power delivery systems to bringing wind and solar farms to life to modernizing generation stations.

While you’re at the IEEE T&D conference, attend HDR's sessions and stop by booth #4253 to chat with experts about some of the industry’s hottest topics.

Asset Management

EPC

Grid Modernization

Presidential Permits

Renewables

Resiliency

Underground Transmission & Distribution

Utility Risk Assessment

HDR also will feature speakers at several sessions:

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Utility Risk Assessment of T&D Systems

9:30 - 10:30 a.m. | Rm 710 | Session PSS23

Presenters: Ben McKinsey, Matt Wigle, Mike McMahon

With major storms, wildfires, and other natural disaster events becoming the new norm, utilities must consider these threats to their infrastructure when performing system planning and capital budgeting. By completing a risk assessment of your transmission and distribution assets, you will be able to invest your budgets more efficiently to attain a system that’s more resilient. This will result in a reduction of your overall service outages, therefore increasing your overall system reliability.

Overcoming Electrical Infrastructure Challenges of Powering a Middle Eastern City

4 – 5 p.m. | Rm 710 | Session PSS17

Presenters: Sean Everett, Walid Obeidalla

Building a city from scratch in the Middle East is a huge undertaking, and getting power and other utilities to the site are a critical first step in order to return funds to investors and continue development. However, developing an entire city from the sand up without a systematic plan and with a “say-yes-to-anything” approach can lead to a poorly performing electrical grid, increased costs, missed deadlines and other frustrations. This presentation will discuss several challenges and lessons learned through our experience in helping develop the King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

Replacement of Pipe Type Cables with Cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Cables by Utilizing the Existing Steel Pipe

5 – 7 p.m. | Mile High Ballroom | Poster Session 18TD0410

Presenters: Vincent Curci, Ted Nishioka, Jim Grimstad

High-pressure fluid-filled (HPFF) pipe type cables make up the bulk of the underground transmission lines in North America. These cable systems started to enter commercial operation in the early 1930s, and many are now beyond their design life. Although HPFF cables have provided excellent reliability, some now suffer from corrosion, leaks and failures. HPFF cables also present system design complexity and require highly skilled personnel for operation, maintenance and repair. Utilities in North America now face the technical and economic challenges of replacing this infrastructure to maintain reliability of supply. We’ll address replacement using XLPE cables by re-utilizing the steel pipe and manhole system in order to reduce cost and minimize impact to traffic and stakeholders by eliminating the need to construct new lines. We’ll also look at constraints on pipe inside diameters, limitations on XLPE cable diameters, insulation thicknesses, cable operating stresses, and ampacity and bonding options.