Fluor Completes High Priority Power Line in Puerto Rico

Fluor Corp. confirmed last month that the company, working under its contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), has completed a high priority 38kv power line near San Juan. This will allow the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to re-energize lines that serve an area in Carolina that includes residential neighborhoods, a hospital and a branch campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

Work awarded to Fluor under the contract includes power grid restoration, repair and replacement of structures and equipment supporting the re-energization and recommissioning of electrical infrastructure in the eastern part of Puerto Rico.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been assigned, under a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission, to help the Government of Puerto Rico bring electricity back to the people in the Commonwealth,” said Steve Whitcomb, who leads Fluor’s Contingency Operations business. “Given Fluor’s long history in Puerto Rico, this mission is very close to our hearts.”

Within 48 hours of receiving the signed contract, Fluor assessment and logistics personnel were operational in San Juan, where the company has had offices and employees for more than 50 years. Fluor is working with more than a dozen local subcontractors, employs more than 600 project personnel, has over 50 crews assigned and has more than 500 pieces of equipment on the ground or in transit in support of the effort with additional personnel, equipment and material mobilized and deploying to the island.

“We are working across a number of fronts,” said Matt Hunt, Fluor’s executive program director, Puerto Rico Power Restoration project. “We have crews working power line segments in both isolated and urban areas. Our crew mix includes two of Puerto Rico’s largest electrical contractors in addition to two major national electrical contractors. Additionally, we have hired a local earth works firm that is performing the critical task of clearing debris and other obstructions. They are also cutting access paths through the mountains so we can get to damaged lines and substations in remote areas. It’s a huge undertaking and one we are proud to be part of because we are working to help bring back a sense of normalcy to the people of Puerto Rico.”

Fluor has a unique combination of government contingency operations, commercial power experience and a 54-year presence in the Commonwealth. The company provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services to Puerto Rican clients in a broad range of high employment industries, including power, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, aerospace, manufacturing and food and beverage. This expertise will enable ongoing efforts to help sustain economic recovery on the island.