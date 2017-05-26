Dominion Reworks Interconnection Agreement with Duke Energy Progress

Virginia Electric and Power, dba Dominion Energy Virginia in Virginia and Dominion Energy North Carolina in North Carolina, filed on May 22 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on behalf of itself and Duke Energy Progress, amendments to a transmission interconnection agreement between Dominion Energy and DEP.

The amendment reflects a new Dominion Energy substation (called the “Hathaway Switching Station”) that will result in the reconfiguration and renaming of the “Hornertown – Rocky Mount 230 kV Interconnection Point” to “Rocky Mount – Hathaway West (Line No. 2181) 230 kV Interconnection Point” as well as the reconfiguration and renaming of the “Edgecombe – Rocky Mount 230 kV Interconnection Point” to “Rocky Mount – Hathaway East (Line No. 2058) 230 kV Interconnection Point.”

The amendment to the Interconnection Agreement is also being submitted by PJM Interconnection under PJM’s Service Agreement Tariff.

Dominion Energy owns and operates electric facilities for the transmission and distribution of electric power and energy in Virginia and North Carolina. DEP owns and operates electric facilities for the transmission and distribution of electric power and energy in North Carolina and South Carolina.

In January 2013, the commission originally accepted the Interconnection Agreement for filing. In February 2015, the commission accepted revisions to the IA to reflect a transaction whereby Dominion Energy sold certain transmission towers, related transmission facilities and easement rights in Pitt County, North Carolina, to DEP. Also, in September 2015, the commission accepted revisions to the IA to reflect the addition of a new point of delivery on the DEP side of the Hornertown-Rocky Mount 230 kV Interconnection Point and a new Dominion Energy substation requiring the renaming of the Carson-Wake 500 kV Interconnection Point to the Heritage-Wake 500 kV Interconnection Point.

Lastly, in November 2016, the commission accepted revisions to the IA to reflect

the reconfiguration and renaming of the Halifax – Person 230 kV Interconnection Point to the Sedge Hill – Person 230 kV Interconnection Point and to reflect a corporate name change and other administrative edits to the IA.

In April 2016, as part of Project b1794 assigned by PJM’s Regional Transmission Expansion Planning process, Dominion Energy began construction on a new substation designated as the “Hathaway Switching Station.” This station was scheduled to be energized on or around May 16, 2017. Because of RTEP Project b1794, the existing Dominion Energy 230 kV single circuit transmission line will relocate the terminal from the Hornertown Substation to the new Hathaway Switching Station as well as the existing Dominion Energy 230 kV single circuit transmission line will relocate the terminal from Edgecombe Substation to the new Hathaway Switching Station.