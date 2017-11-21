DOE Approves Long-Delayed New England Infrastructure and Clean Energy Project

Last week, the Department of Energy issued a Record of Decision and approved the Presidential permit for the proposed Northern Pass Transmission Line project. The 192-mile above and below ground, alternating and direct current transmission system will deliver up to 1090 MW of low-emission, reliable hydropower from Quebec, Canada to Deerfield, New Hampshire while creating jobs, lowering energy costs, and reducing the carbon footprint across New England.

Since it was first proposed in 2010, the $1.6 billion Northern Pass project has been subject to multiple layers of federal and state government permitting regulations, a nearly 4,000 page Environmental Impact Statement, and adjusted its planned route in response to input from local communities as well as federal and state permitting agencies. The approval of Presidential permit PP-371 allows the Northern Pass Transmission Line project to cross the international border and connect into the U.S. grid. Northern Pass’s construction of the line is expected to begin as early as April of 2018, pending approval by the State of New Hampshire’s Site Evaluation Committee.

“Smart energy infrastructure development projects like Northern Pass – which support a reliable and resilient grid, promote economic growth, lower energy costs and benefit the environment we all share – shouldn’t take this long to approve,” said Secretary Perry. “This Administration is committed to improving our nation’s energy infrastructure while also reforming the federal permitting process so that projects like Northern Pass receive full, and prompt, consideration.”

According to Northern Pass, it is estimated that construction of the transmission system will create more than 2,600 American jobs and provide over $600 million in annual energy cost savings for New England consumers.

President Trump has proclaimed November 2017 to be Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month and the Presidential permit for the Northern Pass Transmission Line is the second DOE energy transmission project to be announced this year. DOE is pleased to recognize projects like Northern Pass that add diversity to our energy supply, benefit the environment, and solidify our commitment to enhancing grid reliability, affordability, and resilience.

DOE has the responsibility for implementing Executive Order (E.O.) 10,485, as amended by E.O. 12,038, which delegates to DOE the authority to issue Presidential Permits for the construction, operation, maintenance, or connection of electric transmission facilities at the United States’ international borders.