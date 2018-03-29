Company Manufactures Transmission Towers and Hardware

SARA Energy manufactures overhead transmission line lattice towers, hardware, bolts and nuts. The company supplies lattice towers to Canada. It has successfully delivered more than 55,000 tons of steel to Canada with various utilities such as Valard (Quanta Group Company). SARA also supplies bolts, nuts and washers to Canada. It has delivered more than 4000 tons of specific fasteners orders.

It is the main substation steel and heavy steel structures manufacturer for GE Grid Solutions and GE Power, as well as the main contractor for Turkish Electricity Transmission Company. Annually, the company is completing more than 80% of its high voltage OHTL projects, which is around 1000 km.

Its production capabilities are more than 120.000 tons for transmission line towers (50.000 tons will be added when its new plant is completed) as well as with its galvanizing facility: 20.000 tons of bolts and nuts, 10.000 ton of hardware, 15.000 tons of polygonal poles.

SARA uses its own engineering department to carry out engineering, design and detailing for lattice and polygonal towers for energy transmission and distribution lines, substations, lighting, railway catenaries and other steel towers and structures.

SARA Energy | www.sara.com.tr

