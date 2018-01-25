Canada Board to Conduct Hearing for Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Project

Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) will conduct a public hearing for Manitoba Hydro's Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Project. Indigenous peoples, members of the public and other stakeholders who may be impacted by the project must apply to participate by Feb. 7, 2018.

Participant funding is available to cover expenses such as legal or expert fees and travel expenses. The NEB's hearing and environmental assessment will consider a broad range of topics, including the need for the project and its economic viability, as well as the potential impacts on landowners and Indigenous peoples.

To reduce duplication, the NEB requested that Manitoba Hydro file all documents from the provincial Clean Environment Commission public hearing on the NEB's record. Also, when contemplating participation in the NEB hearing, people who took part in the provincial process are encouraged to only consider what new information they may be able to bring forward.

Today's announcement follows an NEB recommendation to the Minister of Natural Resources that this project be subject to a hearing. This will allow the NEB to ensure Indigenous considerations are fully taken into account.

The NEB regulates the construction and operation of international power lines, such as the proposed Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Project, so that approved projects can be built and operated safely for people and the environment..

Manitoba Hydro is applying for authorization under the NEB Act to construct and operate a 500 kV international power line extending from the Winnipeg area to the U.S. border in southeastern Manitoba as well as upgrades to three existing electrical stations in southern Manitoba. There are 84 international power lines between Canada and the United States. In 2015, these power lines transmitted $3.4 billion dollars in electricity.



