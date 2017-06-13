Crews Race to Restore Power After Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew has since left the U.S. Southeast Coast, but power and tree crews are still at work finishing up the initial power restoration job, even as flooding threatens progress in some areas. According to the Weather Channel, so far 38 lives have been lost in the United States and freshwater flooding remains a threat in North Carolina.

Hurricane Matthew became the first Category 5 Atlantic hurricane since Hurricane Felix in 2007. Governors warned people to evacuate, and utilities ramped up for a big job in the aftermath. By the time it hit the coast, however, it had weakened. It paralleled the coast of the southeastern United States, remaining just offshore before making landfall on South Carolina as a low-end hurricane. Matthew emerged into the Atlantic shortly afterward, completing a transition into an extratropical cyclone on Oct. 9.

In Florida, more than 1 million lost power as the storm passed to the east, with almost 500,000 losing power in Georgia and South Carolina.

Following are images of the damage, challenges and repair as a result of the Matthew. All images were shared on social media by the power companies.