Tucson Electric Power Selects Clevest Mobile Workforce Management

Clevest has been selected by Tucson Electric Power (TEP) for a Mobile Workforce Management solution to provide them with a common mobile enterprise platform.

TEP is a 125-year-old company that provides electric service to more than 420,000 customers in the Tucson metropolitan area. TEP and its sister company, UniSource Energy Services, are subsidiaries of the Fortis Inc. family of utilities. TEP will become the third Fortis utility to deploy Clevest’s workforce automation technology, following Fortis BC Energy, which delivers natural gas, and FortisBC Inc., which provides electric service.

“After a thorough evaluation of several potential solutions, TEP selected Clevest to provide innovative mobility solutions for our field workforce,” stated Kathleen Bender, T&D Manager of Operational Excellence, Applications & Support at TEP. “We sought a project partner who understands the needs of utilities, and could share best practices and lessons learned through the first hand experiences of our industry peers. Clevest provides that knowledge, while its scalable Mobile Workforce Management software allows us to integrate multiple key systems to give our field workers critical real-time information, helping to create a safer work environment and efficiency improvements.”

“We are pleased to provide Tucson Electric Power with innovative mobility solutions,” stated David Trotter, Global VP of Sales for Clevest. “Our software will provide them with a single platform to manage their mobile workforce that can be extended for future functionality and expansion within the utility.”

Clevest Mobile Workforce Management will be deployed with redundant systems and security measures to ensure highly reliable service for TEP employees. The solution will feature Clevest’s WorkSpace for office users, WorkBook for mobile (field) users, and the WorkBook for Field Supervisors app. The solution will make TEP’s workflows more efficient by programmatically capturing data. Clevest’s software will interface with the utility’s customer billing system through a two-way web service. TEP is also in the process of reviewing expansion of Clevest’s enterprise mobility platform to include visualization of GIS within the field and Maximo-integrated work orders.

The full press release is at this link.



