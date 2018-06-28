Wyoming Cooperative Deploying 13,000 Smart Meters Over Wide Area

Landis+Gyr has reached an agreement with High Plains Power to provide advanced metering and network technology for the utility's smart grid deployment.

Based in Riverton, Wyoming, High Plains Power is deploying about 13,000 meters over a wide geographical area. The utility selected Landis+Gyr's Gridstream AMI solution after a successful system pilot project earlier this year. It plans to deploy the multi-purpose RF mesh network as the backbone for advanced metering to start, with plans to add distribution automation in the future.

"When looking at updating our current AMI system, we based our decision in part on the ability to support future initiatives for demand management, reliability and all of our operational goals," said Marlene Morss, Chief Executive Officer at High Plains Power. "Another factor was Landis+Gyr's success with their network in widely dispersed service territories such as ours."

Landis+Gyr's connected platform of networking, software, and intelligent metering and sensor devices is designed to allow utilities to plug in features and programs as needed to improve efficiency and customer service.