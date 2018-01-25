Menu
Town of Cary, North Carolina
Trilliant Brings Smart City Platform to Cary, North Carolina

The project will include a consumer-friendly app

Trilliant will serve as a leading partner in the Town of Cary Simulated Smart City project on the Cary Town Hall Campus in North Carolina.

“The vision of a smart city is to integrate multiple technologies and internet of things (IoT) solutions in a secure fashion to manage a city’s assets,” said Trilliant CEO Andrew C. White. Trilliant has led smart city projects around the world. The Cary Town Hall Campus will host the development of IoT technologies powered by public and private partnerships to create an ecosystem to test, develop and showcase solutions on the campus.

Trilliant’s experience in foundational communications brings tangible value to the campus, which will represent a mini-city, utilizing existing facilities and a cost-effective ecosystem for experimenting with next-generation technologies. The project will include a consumer-friendly app to find available parking places, facility-management tools such as attendance tracking to better leverage resources and staff, community apps to engage citizens, work order management, and Alexa to provide intelligent personal assistant government services. It will also deploy smart street lights, monitor parking, offer free outdoor Wi-Fi and provide notifications when trash and recycling bins are full.

“The goal of the program is to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of our citizens by harnessing technology, especially technology that leads to smart outcomes,” said Nicole Raimundo, chief information officer at Town of Cary, North Carolina. “Trilliant’s multi-technology, global solution approach will help us achieve this goal by providing the communications foundation for these and future IoT and smart city applications.”

Trilliant’s role includes designing and deploying smart street lighting to the campus, which includes a small park, two community centers, city offices, an IT data center, traffic management center, E911 center and a parking deck. The smart street lighting, which can be controlled using sensors, will reduce both maintenance costs and energy consumption and will allow for the ability to track usage.

“Smart street lighting can produce substantial benefits for communities – including increased efficiency, additional revenue, improved sustainability, greater safety for residents and a draw for new residents and businesses,” said White. “A robust communication infrastructure can create significant long-term value with new business models, revenue streams and improved return on investment.”

Trilliant continues to expand its work as a smart communications provider for other smart cities around the world.

More information is available at this link.

