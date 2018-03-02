Menu
IEEE PES Show Update
UCS
Intelligent Undergrounding

Underground Utility Locating Service

Underground Consulting Solutions will be in booth 577 at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo

Your solution for underground utility locating (line designation) and high-accuracy utility mapping.  Well established for more than 16 years, UCS is a leader in finding location of privately owned utilities and performing engineering locates (SUE) for pre-design/design/design-build.  Mapping of the utility layer easily combines with your established land outlays, offering most any file type for your effective use.  Safety of your underground infrastructure is critical, updating your utility locations will prevent multiple costly damages with accurate information.  Utility mapping is used with design efforts, ongoing plant construction, utility upgrades and abandonments, realignments and changes. 

High costs are associated with lack of accurate utility mapping.  Many suffer the financial setback of constantly re-designing projects, and the heavy costs of construction and repair for cut lines.  UCS is the answer to reducing financial loss associated with location of underground utilities with SUE capabilities. 

The US FHWA-commissioned Purdue University to study the cost savings of projects involved a mix of interstate, arterial, and collector roads in urban, suburban, and rural settings, including DOT project managers, utility owners, constructors, and designers.

A total of $4.62 in savings for every $1.00 spent on SUE was quantified.

Subsurface utility engineers certify utility information in accordance with a standard classification scheme (utility quality levels) that allows for a clearer allocation of risk between the project owner, project engineer, utility owner, and constructor.

UCS is a SUE provider with specialty utility locating and high accuracy utility.  Our highly professional specialty locating team performs in-depth studies of your plant, including its historical elements. Working with your preferences, the utilities are physically located (line designation).  Mapping our findings provides you with best resource for proven location of our plant.  

Based in Colorado, USA we travel on a per-project basis. 

Underground Consulting Solutions (UCS) | www.dontdigwithoutucs.com
Booth 577

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
manhole cover
Neenah to Feature 3D Models of Pressure-Dispersing Manhole Covers
Mar 02, 2018
Indianapolis Power & Light Co., Cable Monitoring, distribution operations
How Indianapolis P&L Fights Steam Threats on Underground Distribution
Feb 28, 2018
Xcel Energy, Burns & McDonnell, 115-kV gas-insulated substation
Xcel Energy's New Aesthetic GIS Substation Provides Reliability
Feb 26, 2018
directional boring video
Directional Boring for Underground Distribution
Feb 24, 2018