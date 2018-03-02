Underground Utility Locating Service

Your solution for underground utility locating (line designation) and high-accuracy utility mapping. Well established for more than 16 years, UCS is a leader in finding location of privately owned utilities and performing engineering locates (SUE) for pre-design/design/design-build. Mapping of the utility layer easily combines with your established land outlays, offering most any file type for your effective use. Safety of your underground infrastructure is critical, updating your utility locations will prevent multiple costly damages with accurate information. Utility mapping is used with design efforts, ongoing plant construction, utility upgrades and abandonments, realignments and changes.

High costs are associated with lack of accurate utility mapping. Many suffer the financial setback of constantly re-designing projects, and the heavy costs of construction and repair for cut lines. UCS is the answer to reducing financial loss associated with location of underground utilities with SUE capabilities.

The US FHWA-commissioned Purdue University to study the cost savings of projects involved a mix of interstate, arterial, and collector roads in urban, suburban, and rural settings, including DOT project managers, utility owners, constructors, and designers.

A total of $4.62 in savings for every $1.00 spent on SUE was quantified.

Subsurface utility engineers certify utility information in accordance with a standard classification scheme (utility quality levels) that allows for a clearer allocation of risk between the project owner, project engineer, utility owner, and constructor.

UCS is a SUE provider with specialty utility locating and high accuracy utility. Our highly professional specialty locating team performs in-depth studies of your plant, including its historical elements. Working with your preferences, the utilities are physically located (line designation). Mapping our findings provides you with best resource for proven location of our plant.

Based in Colorado, USA we travel on a per-project basis.

Underground Consulting Solutions (UCS) | www.dontdigwithoutucs.com

Booth 577