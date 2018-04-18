Menu
cable rejuvenation
Intelligent Undergrounding

Cable Rejuvenation Rehabs Electric Cable

Novinium, a full-service provider of electric cable rehabilitation for power utilities, will be at the show demonstrating how to keep underground cable system operation at peak performance while controlling costs.  Utilities frequently underestimate the true direct and indirect costs of aging cable infrastructure and replacement programs.  Novinium helps utilities proactively address their underground networks and exceed reliability goals. Novinium’s proprietary Cablecure technology rejuvenates underground cables quickly and safely, returning them to better-than-new performance.

  • 40% average savings over cable replacement
  • Guaranteed for up to 40 years
  • Minimal downtime and disruption
  • Safer for people and the environment

Every Cablecure service begins with low-impact Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) testing to evaluate your system, identify blocked splices, pinpoint neutral corrosion, and determine which segments can be rejuvenated. Novinium then determines the optimal fluid formulations for your specific site conditions and rejuvenates as many segments as possible using Sustained Pressure Rejuvenation (SPR) for maximum reliability, flowing through tricky splices where necessary using Improved Unsustained Pressure Rejuvenation (iUPR).

After the rejuvenation process is complete, our teams provide detailed reporting of network condition data in Knomentous, Novinium’s proprietary cable tracking system, to help you manage your network proactively moving forward. 

Novinium  | www.novinium.com
Booth 1259

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
test van
Cable Fault Location System Fully Automatic
Apr 19, 2018
storage
IEEE PES T&D Show Blog: Energy Storage Session Teaches Several Lessons
Apr 19, 2018
reliaguard booth
Animal Mitigation Guards Featured at IEEE PES T&D Expo
Apr 18, 2018
raptors
Opening Day of the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo
Apr 18, 2018