Cable Rejuvenation Rehabs Electric Cable

Novinium, a full-service provider of electric cable rehabilitation for power utilities, will be at the show demonstrating how to keep underground cable system operation at peak performance while controlling costs. Utilities frequently underestimate the true direct and indirect costs of aging cable infrastructure and replacement programs. Novinium helps utilities proactively address their underground networks and exceed reliability goals. Novinium’s proprietary Cablecure technology rejuvenates underground cables quickly and safely, returning them to better-than-new performance.

40% average savings over cable replacement

Guaranteed for up to 40 years

Minimal downtime and disruption

Safer for people and the environment

Every Cablecure service begins with low-impact Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) testing to evaluate your system, identify blocked splices, pinpoint neutral corrosion, and determine which segments can be rejuvenated. Novinium then determines the optimal fluid formulations for your specific site conditions and rejuvenates as many segments as possible using Sustained Pressure Rejuvenation (SPR) for maximum reliability, flowing through tricky splices where necessary using Improved Unsustained Pressure Rejuvenation (iUPR).

After the rejuvenation process is complete, our teams provide detailed reporting of network condition data in Knomentous, Novinium’s proprietary cable tracking system, to help you manage your network proactively moving forward.

Novinium | www.novinium.com

Booth 1259