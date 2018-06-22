Event to Showcase National Renewable Energy Laboratory Seam Study

The Steering Committee for the TransGrid-X 2030 Symposium has announced an upcoming event to showcase the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) long-awaited Seam Study that has been over two years in production. The Seam Study represents an analysis of bi-directional, high-voltage transmission lines overlaying the East & West Grids. The transmission overlay would then move energy that would be generated along its path to load centers throughout the country. The preliminary cost to benefit ratio is projected to be in excess of 2.5 to one.

The July 26 Symposium, on the campus of Iowa State University, will address technical, economic, and policy-related issues of building out wind and solar resources in the United States to increase electric energy production from renewables from our current 17% to 50% by 2038. The Study projects up to 290 GW of existing generation could be retired; and 600 GW of new generation, including 390 GW of wind, 170 GW of solar and 40 GW of natural gas that would be developed.

Primary Objective for the Symposium: The purpose of the Symposium is to engage stakeholders throughout the nation to participate in guiding further technical studies, vetting related results, and developing decision-making processes that leverage existing planning procedures within the various regions. The Symposium will begin a national discussion on charting paths leading to the design and

implementation of a national high-capacity interregional system that will strengthen the national electric infrastructure.

Speakers: Aaron Bloom, NREL; Former FERC Chairman James Hoecker; Rob Gramlich, Grid Strategies; David Swenson, Iowa State; & DOE (invited). Panel Members include representatives from SPP; MISO; TransCanyon Transmission; Freepoint Commodities; SOO Green; and others invited---please check the website for updates.

Registration Information & Symposium Website: To register for the Symposium and learn more, visit the dedicated website at:

https://register.extension.iastate.edu/transgridx