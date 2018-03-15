Menu
IEEE PES Show Update
security
Smart Utility>Grid Security

Power Systems Author, Expert Available to Talk Security at IEEE PES Expo

The need to protect the power grid from cyberattacks is at an all-time high. As the grid becomes more complex and reliant on the Internet, securing the delivery of energy will become more and more of a moving target. If you’re looking to brush up on the recent history of cyber (and physical) attacks on the grid, read Securing the Grid—Today and Tomorrow from power-systems expert Mike Ahern.

And as an added bonus: Mike will be on hand at IEEE PES T&D this April. Stay tuned for scheduled times he’ll be available to chat during the conference about all things power and the graduate programs he has helped create for WPI.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute | www.wpi.edu
Booth #4142

 

TAGS: Safety and Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
security
Skills Gaps in Security Are Reported by Majority of Utilities
Mar 14, 2018
cybersecurity
Eaton Establishes Cybersecurity Collaboration With UL
Feb 21, 2018
cybersecurity
DOE Opens Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security
Feb 14, 2018
cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Suite Protects Industrial Control Systems
Feb 06, 2018