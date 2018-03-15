Power Systems Author, Expert Available to Talk Security at IEEE PES Expo

The need to protect the power grid from cyberattacks is at an all-time high. As the grid becomes more complex and reliant on the Internet, securing the delivery of energy will become more and more of a moving target. If you’re looking to brush up on the recent history of cyber (and physical) attacks on the grid, read Securing the Grid—Today and Tomorrow from power-systems expert Mike Ahern.



And as an added bonus: Mike will be on hand at IEEE PES T&D this April. Stay tuned for scheduled times he’ll be available to chat during the conference about all things power and the graduate programs he has helped create for WPI.

