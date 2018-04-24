Non-Conductive Fence Creates Physical Barrier

Vanquish Non-Conductive Fence creates an impressive physical barrier that does not conduct electricity or allow induced voltage - compatible with the patented Vanquish Animal Guard System. Testing has confirmed the value of the Non-Conductive Fence in that it can receive 660,000+ V without transmitting electricity across the panel. This system is suitable for locations where people could come into contact with the fence or as added protection for sensitive electrical equipment. Options Include:

Low maintenance

Non-magnetic

Corrosion resistant

Fire retardant

Non-sparking

Withstands ultraviolet rays

Mesh pattern allows for generous airflow

Various panel and mesh sizes for different levels of security

Long life span

Low weight to strength ratio

The Non-Conductive Privacy Wall provides a non-conductive safety barrier, reduces noise around transformer yards, commercial and industrial facilities. It will blend in with its surroundings, obscuring equipment from neighborhoods and excluding vandals' prying eyes. The system is available in heights up to 28 feet in virtually any color or color combination. Lightweight and versatile, this system can be modified in the field to address various types of terrain.

Corrosion Resistant

Electrically Non-Conductive

High Strength to Weight Ratio

Electromagnetically Transparent

Long Life Cycle Material

Virtually Maintenance Free

Lightweight, easy installation

Low maintenance over life of product

Virtually any color or color combination

