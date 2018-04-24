Menu
vanquish fencing
Smart Utility>Grid Security

Non-Conductive Fence Creates Physical Barrier

Vanquish Fencing exhibited at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo

Vanquish Non-Conductive Fence creates an impressive physical barrier that does not conduct electricity or allow induced voltage - compatible with the patented Vanquish Animal Guard System. Testing has confirmed the value of the Non-Conductive Fence in that it can receive 660,000+ V without transmitting electricity across the panel. This system is suitable for locations where people could come into contact with the fence or as added protection for sensitive electrical equipment. Options Include:

  • Low maintenance
  • Non-magnetic
  • Corrosion resistant
  • Fire retardant
  • Non-sparking
  • Withstands ultraviolet rays
  • Mesh pattern allows for generous airflow
  • Various panel and mesh sizes for different levels of security
  • Long life span
  • Low weight to strength ratio

The Non-Conductive Privacy Wall provides a non-conductive safety barrier, reduces noise around transformer yards, commercial and industrial facilities.  It will blend in with its surroundings, obscuring equipment from neighborhoods and excluding vandals' prying eyes. The system is available in heights up to 28 feet in virtually any color or color combination.  Lightweight and versatile, this system can be modified in the field to address various types of terrain.

  • Corrosion Resistant
  • Electrically Non-Conductive
  • High Strength to Weight Ratio
  • Electromagnetically Transparent
  • Long Life Cycle Material
  • Virtually Maintenance Free
  • Lightweight, easy installation
  • Low maintenance over life of product
  • Virtually any color or color combination

Vanquish Fencing | vanquishfencing.com
Booth 3073

 

TAGS: Substations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
HDR
HDR Offers Infrastructure Services
Apr 24, 2018
Hindle
DC System Cabinet Environmentally Controlled
Apr 24, 2018
trenwa
Underground Devices Cable Management Integrated into Trench
Apr 24, 2018
GIS
Up Close and Personal: Exciting Equipment at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo
Apr 24, 2018