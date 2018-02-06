Menu
cybersecurity
Smart Utility>Grid Security

Cybersecurity Suite Protects Industrial Control Systems

Tripwire ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite pioneers no-touch ICS configuration and vulnerability assessment for enhanced availability

Tripwire, Inc. has debuted the ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite. This cybersecurity solution reduces the cyber risk for operational technology (OT) environments in industries such as utilities and manufacturing to drive availability, safety and resilience.

The Tripwire ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite provides secure configuration management (SCM), vulnerability management (VM) and log management (LM) capabilities purpose-built for industrial use cases. It offers the industry no-touch security configuration and vulnerability assessment capabilities that can operate within ICS levels without disrupting controller function, and can monitor a full range of ICS devices and system manufacturers. With Tripwire’s ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite, users can easily prove compliance by checking configurations against established industry standards and best practices.

“When it comes to critical infrastructure, cyber threats can lead not only to data and financial loss, but also to severe physical consequences like operational shutdown and physical harm," said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. "We developed the Tripwire ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite to help operators build stronger security and resilience in their operating environments while also supporting requirements for production availability and operational excellence. These solutions provide operators with a comprehensive approach for maintaining secure and compliant postures across multiple ICS layers, components and suppliers."

The suite's full complement of security capabilities gives customers the flexibility to choose what meets their specific needs, including:

Asset discovery - physical and virtual.

  • Continuous change monitoring and incident detection.
  • Device and system log data collection and event correlation.
  • A no-touch approach security assessment for ICS and industrial devices.
  • Configuration assessment and hardening.
  • Built-in industrial best practices standards and guidance.
  • Vulnerability assessment.
  • Industrial dashboards and reporting.
  • Integrations with leading factory automation systems for workflow efficiency.

With the Tripwire ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite, industrial operators can gain a better understanding of their cyber risks as well as the insight needed to minimize and effectively monitor their attack surface. Because this cybersecurity solution can be integrated with a wide variety of systems, both the workload and complexity of managing ICS security, resilience and regulatory compliance are reduced.

TAGS: Consideration
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GWElec770
Sponsored Content
How Severe Weather Events Highlight the Critical Importance of DA in Delivering Grid Reliability, Resiliency and Security
Jan 18, 2018
ashby
PNNL Expands Cyber Security Situational Awareness R&D
Dec 20, 2017
tower
More Than 6,000 Utility, Government Officials Tested Grid Security During GridEx IV Exercise
Nov 21, 2017
cybersecurity panel
Grid Security: Identify, Detect, Respond and Recover
Nov 15, 2017