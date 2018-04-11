ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois

ComEd has announced this week its filing with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) to establish the Distributed Generation Rebate Tariff that creates a rebate offering business customers and community supply projects $250 per kilowatt.

Made possible by the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA), the Distributed Generation Rebate tariff, once approved, together with the Community Supply filing the ICC approved in September 2017, will greatly expand options for business customers to develop solar projects – whether through their own solar installations or through a Community Solar/Supply project. Solar developers have expressed strong interest in the rebates, which help offset the upfront costs of establishing a solar project, benefiting customers, solar developers, and communities looking to take advantage of solar energy.

“ComEd is committed to helping to grow solar and other renewables in Illinois. Today’s filing, once approved, will provide funding to help our customers reap the benefits of this key provision of FEJA,” said Anne Pramaggiore, ComEd president and CEO.

Certain existing business customers with distributed generation facilities that were interconnected prior to June 1, 2017 are also eligible for this rebate.

FEJA pivots Illinois to the new clean energy economy, saving and creating thousands of clean energy jobs and providing job training for the future workforce, while also creating significant consumer and environmental benefits. This comprehensive, bipartisan legislation jumpstarts renewable in Illinois, while also increasing funding for energy efficiency programs and job training efforts, creating more than $7 billion in consumer savings and reducing the amount CO2 in the air equivalent to removing 9 million cars from the road for one year. Further, the Act contains significant programs for low-income communities and extends ComEd’s customer assistance programs through 2021.