Black & Veatch EPC Services Help Advanced Microgrid Solutions Meet California Energy Storage Goals

Black & Veatch has completed 20 first-of-a kind Hybrid Electric Buildings in Irvine, California, part of the of the company’s efforts in support of Advanced Microgrid Solutions’ (AMS) commitment to provide Southern California Edison (SCE) with 50 megawatts of behind-the-meter battery storage capacity.

Black & Veatch is providing site design, electrical engineering, permitting and construction services for AMS across several property portfolios. AMS and Black & Veatch have 10MW of power, supplying over 60MWh of battery, currently in the design and permitting phase.

“The Hybrid Electric Building represents a new class of resource for balancing the grid and our commitment to meeting higher demands for efficient energy,” said Susan Kennedy, CEO of AMS. “Working with a trusted EPC partner like Black & Veatch allows us to integrate more renewable resources on the grid.”

Black & Veatch and AMS are deploying battery storage systems that will reduce peak energy consumption from local utilities. The systems decrease the need for additional power plants, and reduce electricity costs for host customers. The latest design can provide back-up power for critical infrastructure, like safety systems.

Black & Veatch and AMS are deploying battery storage to reduce peak energy consumption from local utilities. The latest design can provide back-up power for critical infrastructure.

“AMS is at the intersection of smart and sustainable energy system design,” said Maryline Daviaud Lewett, Director of Business Development, Black & Veatch. “They recognize that meeting client reliability, revenue and capacity goals requires an experienced partner. Black & Veatch is lending our integrated power market expertise to help meet evolving energy needs in California and beyond.”

Hybrid Electric Buildings represent a different approach to back-up power. This solution drastically reduces the amount of power that a building consumes from the electrical grid during peak times, while freeing up capacity for other uses. Black & Veatch is designing and building battery storage solutions to enable AMS to integrate and optimize renewable energy sources for large municipal agencies, such as the Irvine Ranch Water District and Inland Empire Utility Association.

The full Black & Veatch press release is available at this link.