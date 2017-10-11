Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Spotlight on Safety: 2017 Lineman's Rodeo Safety and Training Conference

arc flash test
Everyone from students to veteran journeymen linemen learned how to improve safety in the field and protect their brothers and sisters in the trade at the 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo Safety and Training Conference.

 The 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo Safety and Training Conference is focused on one mission--to help get linemen home safely each and every night. By sharing personal injury stories and presentations about successful safety programs, the speakers help drive home the importance of not taking shortcuts, wearing the proper personal protective equipment, and following protocols. 

