Sights From the Rodeo Grounds: 2014 International Lineman's Competition

Sun Rising Over the Rodeo Grounds
The 31st Annual International Lineman’s Rodeo opened on a crisp fall morning with the National Anthem and flag raising ceremony. An "Olympics" for linemen, competitors traveled from all over the world to compete in the event on Oct. 18, 2014, in Bonner Springs, Kansas, U.S.

The first Lineman’s Rodeo was held in September 1984, with 12 participating teams from Kansas and Missouri. The Rodeo has grown to more than 200 teams and 250 apprentices.

Following are images of the various events, including speed climb, hurtman rescue, and mystery event.

Below is a video shot from a GoPro camera  with Mark Hughes, journeyman lineman for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and teammates Jason Berenbach and Mike Beach attempting the mystery event (Journeyman Hotstick) at the International Lineman's Rodeo event.

