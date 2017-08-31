SEL Donates $150k to American Red Cross, Discounts Products for Harvey

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has donated $150,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The company is also offering customers a price reduction, and expedited shipping, for products bound for the affected areas.

“Our employees, customers, and the communities impacted by this hurricane are in our thoughts and prayers,” said SEL President Edmund O. Schweitzer, III, who, along with his wife Beatriz, made a $100,000 personal donation to the American Red Cross.

SEL has five branch offices in Texas, with 52 employees in Houston. The company also has sales representatives and numerous customer in the affected region.

“Our customers in the electric power industry really go above and beyond in times of need, working under the most difficult circumstances and often sending their personnel into harms' way to get the lights back on,” said David Costello, VP of Sales and Customer Service, who works out of SEL’s office in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. “We are proud to do our part by making it easier for them to get the products they need by cutting the prices, expediting deliveries, and mobilizing employees to be on call for technical support.”

Customers can reach SEL technical support, call 509.338.3838.