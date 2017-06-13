SCE Restores Power After Sand Fire

The fast-moving Sand Fire has so far consumed more than 41,432 acres since it broke out July 22 near Sand Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita, California, area.

The fast-moving Sand Fire has so far consumed more than 41,432 acres since it broke out July 22 near Sand Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita, California, area. The fire destroyed 18 homes and killed a man, and prompted the evacuation of an estimated 20,000 people, all of whom have been allowed to return home, with the last evacuation orders lifted on Friday.

In the fire’s wake, more than 245 poles have been damaged or destroyed. That number is expected to increase as final assessments are made by SCE crews.

Last Tuesday, first responders gave the OK for SCE crews to enter some areas to start power restoration efforts. The crews had been anxiously waiting to get started.