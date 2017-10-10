PG&E Responds to Devastating, Wind-Driven Wildfires in North Bay

Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) response to the wind-driven wildfires in the North Bay will continue until all customers who can be restored have their power and gas back.

PG&E activated multiple emergency operations centers, established base camps in Napa and Sonoma counties and positioned crews to assess and restore service. The response was to as many as 20 North Bay fires that started overnight Sunday.

Authorities have reported scores of destroyed and damaged homes and business, forcing evacuations and closed roads. About 100,000 PG&E customers in Napa and Sonoma counties were without electric service as of mid-day Monday due to the fires. About 30,000 gas customers were without service. In some cases, electric and gas service was pro-actively de-energized to support fire response efforts.

PG&E meteorologists reported overnight gusts between 50 and 75 mph, which aided the fires in the Northern parts of the energy company’s service area, especially Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties. Those winds damaged PG&E’s electrical system in some locations.

“We have mobilized crews so we can be ready to safely bring power and gas service back to our communities. Until then, we are working closely with Cal Fire and first responders, as well as the Red Cross and the communities we serve, to make sure safety is front and center during what could be an extended restoration effort,” said Nick Stavropoulos, PG&E president and chief operating officer.

PG&E was to begin assessing damage once first responders, including Cal Fire, have given the go-ahead for safe access and permission. Additional crews from other parts of the company’s service area were traveling to support the response.