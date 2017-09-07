Nebraska Linemen Showcase Skills at State Rodeo

Leading up to the 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo, apprentices and journeymen linemen can participate in state-wide events to prepare for the competition. In Grand Island, Nebraska, utilities educated the local community about line work through its sixth annual Rodeo on the State Fair grounds.

For the last six years, Nebraska apprentices and journeymen linemen have showcased their skills, demonstrated their safety practices, and competed for the opportunity to be the best of the best at the Nebraska Lineworkers Rodeo. This year, the competitors participated in the hurt man rescue, pole climb, and mystery events on the Nebraska State Fair grounds in Grand Island, Nebraska. All of the competitors worked for one of the 169 electric utilities belonging to the Nebraska Power Association.