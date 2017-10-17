Linemen Invent New FR Sleeve Straps

Hi-Line Utility Supply offers the new QuickEeze FR-Rated Adjustable Sleeve Straps, which were designed by Linemen Cody Hopkins and Dylan Morrill. The straps are made of high quality, FR-rated self-extinguishing materials. The easily adjustable and flexible design allows for comfort all day. The oval button design allows for quick and easy attachment with no extra hassles in attaching and detaching. The product, which is made in the United States, is field-tested for durability and longevity.