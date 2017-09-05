Hurricane Harvey Blog: Travel Prep

I wanted to give the great utility workers and contractors in Texas a bit more time to respond to Harvey before landing in the Lone Star state. The current plan is to be in to Austin tomorrow (Tuesday) and drive about four hours south to Corpus Christi area.

An article published by Corpus Christi’s Channel 6 KRIS - TV details electric service restoration efforts as such: http://www.kristv.com/story/36282077/aep-texas-hurricane-harvey-restoration-update-for-sunday-evening

Hotel rooms are hard to come by already; online searches show many if not most sold out or unavailable anywhere around Corpus Christi. I also do not want to take up space that might desperately be needed by recovery workers or by displaced residents. Thus, found a room about 45 minutes west of Corpus Christie and about 1.5 hours from what look to be the hardest hit areas as well as the staging areas for some of the larger restoration crews — Aransas Pass and Port Aransas. Weather forecast looks like good chance of thunderstorms Wednesday; wonder what that does to restoration work. Thursday and Friday I see zero chance of precipitation, surely a relief to all.

Looking forward to covering the great work electric line crews and contractors do in the face of such a daunting task as storm recovery. But along the way, also looking forward to meeting people such as Jason Maloney, a Disaster Response Chaplain from Tennessee who has already commented on our blog.

I expect to witness the best of the best, all pitching in to help when help is needed most.

More from Texas anon…