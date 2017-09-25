Menu
lac mac fr outerwear
Electric Utility Operations

FR Protective Outerwear

Lac-Mac’s high-performance FR Protective products are made using GORE-TEX PYRAD FR/ARC rated fabrics. These lightweight, exceptionally breathable, liquid-proof, durable garments provide the best combination of thermal protection and comfort. Lac-Mac's versatile garments eliminate the need for purchasing seasonal products by offering outerwear that is multi-functional and outlasts competitive products.  Comfortable enough to be worn for a full shift even in non-stop precipitation. Lac-Mac’s outerwear garments are rigorously rain-chamber tested ensuring waterproofness under the most extreme weather conditions. 

Both jacket and bib overall include 3M Scotchlite FR Reflective Tape and seams are sewn using highly durable TENANA sewing thread and are expertly sealed using GORE Seam Tape. 

Visit Lac-Mac at Booth #118 at the upcoming International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
hardhat
AboveView Hard Hat
Sep 26, 2017
New York State Announces Plans to Build Large-Scale Renewable Power Projects
Sep 26, 2017
thermoman burn demo
DuPont to Present Garment Burn Demo at Safety Conference
Sep 25, 2017
rodeo teams compete
Look Who's Coming to the 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo
Sep 25, 2017