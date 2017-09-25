FR Protective Outerwear

Lac-Mac’s high-performance FR Protective products are made using GORE-TEX PYRAD FR/ARC rated fabrics. These lightweight, exceptionally breathable, liquid-proof, durable garments provide the best combination of thermal protection and comfort. Lac-Mac's versatile garments eliminate the need for purchasing seasonal products by offering outerwear that is multi-functional and outlasts competitive products. Comfortable enough to be worn for a full shift even in non-stop precipitation. Lac-Mac’s outerwear garments are rigorously rain-chamber tested ensuring waterproofness under the most extreme weather conditions.

Both jacket and bib overall include 3M Scotchlite FR Reflective Tape and seams are sewn using highly durable TENANA sewing thread and are expertly sealed using GORE Seam Tape.

Visit Lac-Mac at Booth #118 at the upcoming International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo.