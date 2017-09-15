Falcon Steel Americas Opens Facilities to First Responders, for Aid Distribution

As you know, Hurricane Harvey has had a devastating impact on Texas and Louisiana. Our thoughts are with all of those affected in the storm zone and the millions of people whose lives have been disrupted by rain, winds and floods.

I want to update you on what Falcon Steel America has been doing to help. Falcon Steel America, LLC. is donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has caused catastrophic storm damage and flooding on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. As a business born in Texas and with deep ties throughout the state, this donation will assist with the initial critical relief process. In addition, Falcon Steel America employees are individually contributing monetary and in-kind donations to organizations involved in the relief efforts.

As you are aware Falcon Steel America has secured a new lattice manufacturing and galvanizing facility in Conroe, Texas. We were very fortunate in that our location was not impacted by Hurricane Harvey or its aftermath of rain and flooding. When Hurricane Harvey hit and we recognized the impact that it was having and would have on our new community, we decided to reach out and offer our support.

Falcon Steel America sent out a letter offering its 226,000 sq ft Conroe facility to be used by Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, Red Cross, US Coast Guard, Montgomery County and City of Conroe emergency management officials, in whatever manner they felt would best benefit the community and address it needs. Within 36 hours our phones were burning up with calls for request to utilize the facility. Within five hours from the first request our Falcon Steel America – Conroe warehouse had opened and become a critical and major location for Montgomery County donations coming in from across the country. Tens of thousands of donations are being received, sorted and housed to be distributed to shelters for flood evacuees and others who endured damage during this historic storm on a daily basis. They will continue to receive donations into next week and then the distribution process will begin.

During this time Falcon Steel America was also asked if we could house 1st Responders coming in from across the country to participate in the search and rescue efforts. We stocked our breakroom shelves and refrigerators and purchased additional coffee pots that day and then opened our front office building space to allow these dedicated men and women to have a place to rest, wash up, relax, eat and sleep before their shift would start all over again.

At Falcon Steel America Conroe plant today Sept 14, there are over 50 first responders staying at the plant, 40 National Guard and about 450 volunteers show up each day to help their fellow Americans. We continue to contact friends of Falcon Steel for donations and as a result we continue to get trucks of donations including from Wrangler jeans 585 pairs of pants. Trucks of fruit juice drinks and many bags of clothing, just to name a few.

Below is a link to our Falcon Steel America Facebook page where we have posted pictures of the activities taking place in our facility for you to see firsthand.

https://www.facebook.com/falconsteelamerica/