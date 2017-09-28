Exelon Utilities Mobilize Crews to Assist After Irma

With Hurricane Irma on a path to the southeastern United States following severe destruction in the Caribbean, Exelon’s six electric utilities -- representing the nation’s largest utility company by customer count -- prepared to assist the millions of residents whose power was impacted by the storm. The company mobilized more than 1,000 utility contractors, including line workers, tree crews and safety personnel. Additionally, approximately 75 customer contact center employees were available to respond to overflow emergency calls from the affected region.

Meanwhile, the Exelon utilities, Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco continued to monitor the storm’s path to ensure sufficient support was on-hand locally if needed.

“We are committed to being of service and putting our resources to work to assist our fellow utilities and communities in need,” said Denis O’Brien, senior executive vice president, Exelon and CEO of Exelon Utilities. “Exelon’s six utilities have the benefit of experience with severe weather as well as other best practices that can help restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

The company also helped assess what additional assistance residents in Hurricane Irma’s path would need after the storm hits. The company and its employees donated more than $350,000 to the Red Cross and other nonprofits in the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of homes and businesses. Employee volunteers were on the ground in Houston assisting with rebuilding efforts.