Cobb EMC's Linemen Climb to the Top at Georgia's Lineman's Rodeo

Leading up to the International Lineman's Rodeo, linemen compete in local, state and regional competitions across North America. For example, for the 24th year, apprentices and journeymen teams competed for glory, recognition and the opportunity to advance to the international level of competition at the Georgia Lineman's Rodeo. For example, Cobb EMC's competitors brought home 16 different awards, including the following:

Individual Apprentice Awards:

1st Place in Overall Apprentice Awards: Tyler Dilbeck, Lineman – Step 4, Construction

1st Place in Division Apprentice Awards – EMC Division: Tyler Dilbeck

1st Place in Apprentice Hurtman Rescue – EMC Division: Austin Cunningham, Lineman – Step 2, Electrical Services

2nd Place in Apprentice Written Test – EMC Division: Tyler Dilbeck

2nd Place in Apprentice Secondary Connector Change Out – EMC Division: Dalton Cuthbertson, Lineman – Step 4, Line Maintenance

2nd Place in Apprentice Mystery Event #1 – EMC Division: Austin Cunningham

2nd Place in Apprentice Mystery Event #2 – EMC Division: Dalton Cuthbertson

3rd Place in Apprentice Hurtman Rescue – EMC Division: Dalton Cuthbertson

3rd Place in Apprentice Mystery Event #1 – EMC Division: David Gartrell, Lineman – Step 4, Construction

Team Journeyman Awards: