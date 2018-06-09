Cobb EMC's Linemen Climb to the Top at Georgia's Lineman's Rodeo

Leading up to the International Lineman's Rodeo, linemen compete in local, state and regional competitions across North America. For example, for the 24th year, apprentices and journeymen teams competed for glory, recognition and the opportunity to advance to the international level of competition at the Georgia Lineman's Rodeo. For example, Cobb EMC's competitors brought home 16 different awards, including the following:
Individual Apprentice Awards:
- 1st Place in Overall Apprentice Awards: Tyler Dilbeck, Lineman – Step 4, Construction
- 1st Place in Division Apprentice Awards – EMC Division: Tyler Dilbeck
- 1st Place in Apprentice Hurtman Rescue – EMC Division: Austin Cunningham, Lineman – Step 2, Electrical Services
- 2nd Place in Apprentice Written Test – EMC Division: Tyler Dilbeck
- 2nd Place in Apprentice Secondary Connector Change Out – EMC Division: Dalton Cuthbertson, Lineman – Step 4, Line Maintenance
- 2nd Place in Apprentice Mystery Event #1 – EMC Division: Austin Cunningham
- 2nd Place in Apprentice Mystery Event #2 – EMC Division: Dalton Cuthbertson
- 3rd Place in Apprentice Hurtman Rescue – EMC Division: Dalton Cuthbertson
- 3rd Place in Apprentice Mystery Event #1 – EMC Division: David Gartrell, Lineman – Step 4, Construction
Team Journeyman Awards:
- 4th Place in Overall Journeyman Awards: Josh Cash, 1st Class Lineman – Step 2, Line Maintenance; Blake Goggins, 1st Class Lineman – Step 2, Line Maintenance; Kyle Moore, 1st Class Lineman – Step 2, Line Maintenance
- 3rd Place in Division Journeyman Awards – EMC Division: Josh Cash, Blake Goggins, Kyle Moore
- 1st Place in Journeyman Hurtman Rescue – EMC Division: Ian Hansman, 1st Class Lineman – Step 2, Construction; Jeremy McBrayer, 1st Class Lineman – Step 2, Line Maintenance; Aaron Wilmert, 1st Class Lineman – Step 2, Construction
- 2nd Place in Journeyman Hot Tie – EMC Division: Brian Mathison, 1st Class Lineman – Step 2, Construction; Justin Maxwell, 1st Class Lineman – Step 2, Construction; Jeff York, Line Foreman, Line Maintenance
- 3rd Place in Journeyman Hurtman Rescue – EMC Division: Josh Cash, Blake Goggins, Kyle Moore
- 3rd Place in Journeyman Mystery Event #1 – EMC Division: Josh Cash, Blake Goggins, Kyle Moore
- 3rd Place in Journeyman Mystery Event #2 – EMC Division: Ian Hansman, Jeremy McBrayer, Aaron Wilmert
0 comments
Hide comments