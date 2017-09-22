CenterPoint Energy Donates $1.25 Million to Assist Hurricane Harvey Relief

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has announced that it is committing $1.25 million to Hurricane Harvey recovery and relief efforts. CenterPoint Energy's contributions include a $250,000 donation each to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the City of Houston Mayor's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and the United Way of Greater Houston disaster relief efforts.



"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this unprecedented catastrophe," said Scott Prochazka, president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. "CenterPoint Energy has been a part of these communities for more than 150 years. The safety and well-being of our communities and employees impacted by Hurricane Harvey remain our top priorities."

CenterPoint Energy is also donating $300,000 to support employees across its service territory significantly impacted by the storm. The company has also established an employee assistance fund, CenterPoint Energy Employees 1st Fund, to collect employee donations and match them up to a total of $200,000. "We take pride in lending a helping hand to those in need, which is a core part of our culture," added Prochazka.

In addition to the charitable contributions, employee volunteerism is an important part of CenterPoint Energy's role in communities throughout its service territory. Employee volunteers provide their time and energy to assist with altruistic initiatives. In 2016, employees, retirees and their families and friends contributed 237,500 hours to their communities, and the company donated more than 2,000 grants to qualified nonprofit organizations.