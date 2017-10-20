BURNDY Announces Undrilled Braid Line

BURNDY, a manufacturer and provider of connector solutions to the industrial, energy, construction, telecommunication, petrochemical, data center, and transportation industries, announces an undrilled braid line bringing field flexibility while retaining cULus Listing.

Undrilled seamless pure copper ferrules are supplied with scored lines and dimples. Scored lines locate the center of the ferrule and prevent the drill from walking when drilling in this area. Dimples at the end of the scored lines represent the location of the NEMA standard hole spacing. Drill the holes you need, where you need them, using the supplied guide and the cULus Listing is retained.